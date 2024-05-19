Pak: Teacher caught on camera accepting bribes during exam, suspended

Sanghar (Sindh) [Pakistan], May 19 : A teacher in the Sanghar district of Sindh province was suspended after being caught on camera taking bribes from students during a Grade 9 examination, ARY News reported.

The viral video showed the teacher accepting bribes from students, leading to his suspension. According to reports, each student paid PKR 500 to the teacher in exchange for him to make sure that they cleared the exam.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department promptly took notice of the incident and initiated an investigation, the report added.

This incident comes amidst a series of malpractices affecting the matric board exams, including the widespread paper leaks since the exams began on May 7.

The Department of Sindh Boards and Universities instructed the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi, to address these malpractices, according to ARY News.

The school education sector in Pakistan experienced significant setbacks over the past year, leaving millions of children without proper education and thousands of teaching positions unfilled, the report noted.

The persistent issue of teacher shortages in government schools disrupted academic activities throughout the year, with over 1,20,000 vacant posts remaining unfilled due to a lack of recruitment initiatives, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Inadequate faculty at places of learning in the country, compounded by soaring inflation, has resulted in a notable increase in student dropout rates at government schools, according to the report.

Moreover, schools struggled due to inadequate basic infrastructure, particularly the absence of water filtration plants and playgrounds. These deficiencies further hindered the quality of education provided to students across the region, The Express Tribune reported.

