Pak: Terrorists attack Bannu cantonment, 8 soldiers dead, 10 terrorists killed in retaliation

Islamabad [India], July 16 : A group of 10 terrorists attacked the Bannu cantonment on Monday, resulting in the deaths of eight Pakistani soldiers.

Geo News Urdu said on X that the security forces fought the terrorists in a clearance operation and all 10 terrorists were killed by the forces.

Terrorists hit the cantonment wall with a vehicle filled with explosives, which resulted in the collapse of the wall, leading to widespread destruction in the surrounding area.

The soldiers who were killed during the attack include Naib Subidar Muhammad Shehzad, Havaldar Zal Hussain, Havaldar Shehzad Ahmed, Sepoy Ashfaq Hussain, Sepoy Subhan Majeed, Sepoy Imtiaz Khan, Sepoy Arsalan Aslam and Lance Naik Sabz Ali of FC.

The soldiers belong to Poonch Azad Kashmir district, Khushab, Neelam Azad Kashmir district, Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir district, Karak district, Bahawalpur district and Lucky Marwat.

This act of terrorism was carried out by Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan, this group has been using Afghan soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan in the past as well.

ISPR says that the interim government of Afghanistan should take effective action against such elements, will take all necessary steps against these threats coming from Afghanistan, while the armed forces will fight against this scourge of terrorism in the motherland and its country. Will continue to defend the people.

