Pak uses Intelligence Agencies to harass detained Baloch activists' kin, says Mahrang Baloch's sister

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 15 : Incarcerated Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch's sister has raised serious concerns regarding the treatment given to her sister and other detained BYC leaders, calling their recent transfer into different police stations a violation of constitutional and legal norms, The Balochistan Post reported.

She urged Pakistan's judiciary, civil society, bar councils, and international human rights organisations to intervene in the matter to restore the rule of law and safeguard the fundamental human rights of the detained people.

Following a court appearance last week, Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, Sabghatullah Shah Ji, and Beebarg Zehri were transferred to separate police stations, despite two lower courts having reportedly ordered that they be granted legal assistance and access to family to prepare their legal defence, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a detailed statement, Baloch's sister alleged that police authorities have consistently denied these rights. She also claimed that legal paperwork is being deliberately delayed, with detainees often kept waiting for hours before being allowed to sign documents.

Female detainees, including Baloch, are being held in a women's police station allegedly under the de facto control of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies, not the civilian police. The behaviour of staff at the station has reportedly been uncooperative and disrespectful, allegedly violating Articles 10 and 10-A of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Particular concern was raised over the conditions of Sabghatullah Shah Ji and Beebarg Zehri, who are reportedly being held incommunicado at the Cantonment Police Station. Their families and lawyers have allegedly been denied any access, in direct defiance of court orders, which the sister described as "illegal detention," The Balochistan Post reported.

The statement further alleged psychological harassment, denial of medical care, and threats against the detainees, all of which reportedly contravene Section 974 of the Police Rules of 1934 and Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law. Mahrang Baloch's sister also revealed that intelligence personnel appeared outside her home past midnight, in what she described as an attempt to silence her.

