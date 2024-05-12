Pak: Woman teacher injured after ceiling fan falls on her head in classroom

Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], May 12 : A government school teacher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her during a class session, ARY News reported.

The incident, captured on video by ARY News, occurred at Government Girls Primary School in Peshawar's Chugal Pura area while the teacher was conducting a lesson.

Following the impact, the teacher was promptly taken to a nearby private hospital by school staff, according to ARY News.

The sudden fall of the fan caused panic among the students, prompting them to scream and flee in distress.

SDO Education Shamim Akhtar remarked on the incident, noting that the school building, dating back to 1916, is in shambles.

"We have forwarded a report to the Education Department, but unfortunately, no action has been taken yet, leaving the children studying in hazardous conditions," she added, ARY News reported.

Earlier on May 10, an explosion occurred at a private girls' school in the North Waziristan tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported while quoting police sources. The explosion was reported on night and was triggered by unidentified militants.

According to police sources, the militants first tortured the watchman of the school and later blew up two rooms of the building. There was, however, no injury or loss of life in the explosion, Dawn reported.

In May last year, two government schools for girls in Mirali (a town in Pakistan) witnessed similar attacks, with no casualties reported, as per Dawn.

Around 500 girls were enrolled in the two schools, Government Girls Middle School Noor Jannat and Government Girls Middle School Yunus Kot which were targeted by the attackers around midnight.

These schools were the only private girls' educational facilities in the area and had previously received multiple threat letters.

