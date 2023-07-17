Pakistan: 1 killed after speeding dumper runs over five vehicles at Rawalpindi’s GT Road

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 : One person was killed and three others were injured after a speeding dumper on Monday ran over five vehicles at Rawalpindi’s GT Road, ARY News reported, quoting rescue sources.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, the incident took place near Lahore High Court (LHC) building at GT Road, where a speeding dumper ran over five vehicles.

As a result of the incident, a man lost his life on the spot, while three others sustained wounds.

Those injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. The rescue sources said the driver of the dumper lost control due to the failure of the brake.

Separately on Monday, six people were killed and at least 17 injured in a bus accident that took place in the Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan.

The accident occurred on Monday after the bus fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway in the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan's Diamer.

Local residents assisted with rescue operations, and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital, according to the Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz SSP. He added that there were a total of 18 passengers on the bus.

In a separate road crash in 2021, a speeding tanker overran a motorcycle in Karachi, claiming the lives of three members of a family.

According to police, the incident occurred at a traffic signal in the Akhtar Colony area of the city when a moving tanker hit a motorcycle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor