Pakistan: 10-year jail sentence for senior leaders of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad, July 31 A Faisalabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub, Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul to 10 years each in prison in a case pertaining to May 9 protests. The day had witnessed vandalisation of military installations by mobs in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In its decision, the special ATC handed 10 years imprisonment to 108 people of the total 185 accused, which includes Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The court acquitted former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro in the case related to May 9, Pakistan's leading daily, 'The News International' reported.

In the second case lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station, the anti-terrorism court sentenced 28 out of the 32 accused and acquitted four people. The names of 107 people were mentioned in the case, of which 32 were tried. The individuals who have been acquitted include Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro.

In another case related to the May 9 violence lodged at Ghulam Muhammadabad Police Station, the court sentenced 60 individuals and acquitted seven of the 67 accused. The court announced a three-year jail term for Junaid Afzal Sahi in the aforementioned case.

Reacting to court's decision, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that a total of 45 years sentence has been given to the party leaders in back-to-back judgements announced in three days. While speaking to reporters, he said, "These decisions will destroy democracy."

Khan said, "The judiciary is seen with hope, but the people have become disappointed with it. There is still time to save this system." The court's decision comes days after PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed were sentenced to 10 years in prison in May 9 case. The court also handed over sentences to former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI leaders Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Afzal Azeem Pahat in the same case.

Prior to that verdict, Sargodha ATC handed over 10-year sentence each to Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chattha and several other PTI workers in May 9 vandalism case. The back-to-back decisions taken by the court have added to the legal woes of PTI which formally launched its anti-government campaign last week after the directives issued by PTI founder Imran Khan.

The May 9 events refer to the protests that erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in graft case. During the protests, public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, were attacked.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail following their arrests while many still remain in prison. Imran Khan, who was ousted from power through the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022 has been facing several charges, including corruption and terrorism since August 2023.

