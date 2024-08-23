Pakistan: 11 policemen killed, 7 injured in Punjab ambush

Islamabad, Aug 23 At least 11 policemen were killed and seven others injured after dacoits ambushed police vehicles in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, police officials said.

The attack occurred in the Machka area of Rahim Yar Khan district of the province on Thursday when bandits launched rockets at two police vans carrying more than 20 cops, who were returning from weekly duties at a check post in the area, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the police in Rahim Yar Khan.

The sudden rocket attack occurred when one of the vehicles developed a malfunction, and policemen stopped for automotive repair, killing 11 policemen on the spot while injuring seven others, police said.

Following the attack, rescue and police teams reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where at least two policemen are in critical condition.

Taking notice of the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on a police convoy, directing immediate and effective action against the attackers.

"Police personnel confront criminals and terrorists without regard for their own safety. The entire nation pays tribute to the brave and dedicated officers and personnel of the police force," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor