Pakistan: 13 Family Members Die in Sindh Province After Drinking Poisoned Milk

Thirteen members of a family died after consuming milk laced with poison in Pakistan's Sindh province. The deaths took place on August 19 in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur. The victims were identified as Gul Baig Brohi, his wife, five sons, three daughters and three other relatives. Some close relatives of the family that time had said that the victims could have been poisoned as the head of the family had land disputes with some people.

A chemical analysis done by the Chemical Laboratory in Sukkur has now revealed that the milk the family consumed the day when they died contained poisonous substances. The report also confirmed the presence of intoxicating substances in the bodies of the deceased.

Also Read | Pakistan: Youth faces employment crisis amid rising economic challenges.

Khairpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Samiullah Soomro said the police are looking at the case from every angle. “We will proceed with caution but ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,” he said.