Pakistan: 16 cases filed over illegal wheat transportation in two weeks in Punjab province

At least 16 cases of illegal transportation of wheat have been registered during the last two weeks in Sargodha city of Pakistan's Punjab province, according to local media.

Daily Times reported that a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed, was informed on Saturday about the registration of first information reports (FIRs).

It was further informed that 14,435 wheat bags of 50-kg each were recovered and sold out at the government rates. The price magistrates also registered 16 cases of overselling of food items at higher rates, as per the media outlet.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia, DC Mianwali Khurram Shehzad, DC Bhakkar Imran Hamid Sheikh, and ADCR Khushab, besides agriculture, food, and Local Government officials, Daily Times reported.

Pakistan's inflation has reached a two-year high by soaring to 12.96 per cent in the first month of 2022, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) last month.

Dawn newspaper citing PBS data had reported that the year-on-year inflation during the last month -- measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- was the highest since January 2020 while the month-on-month inflation increased to 0.39 per cent compared to December.In January 2020, inflation had risen to 14.6 per cent in the country, the publication reported, adding that the average inflation rate between July 2021 to January 2022 stood at 10.26 per cent.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life have expressed serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive, Dawn newspaper had reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

