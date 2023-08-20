Pakistan: 16 killed, 15 injured as passenger bus catches fire in Faisalabad

At least 16 people including women and children were killed after a passenger bus smashed into a pick-up carrying diesel drums and caught fire on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian on Sunday. According to GEO News, the bus was carrying passengers between 35 to 40 people and was en route from Karachi to Islamabad.

The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit, the report quoted District Police Officer Doctor Fahad. The accident occurred after the bus hit a pick-up van that was carrying diesel drums, DPO said. Locals said they pulled the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.