Pakistan: 16 killed, 20 injured in blast at Quetta Railway Station

Quetta [Pakistan], November 9 : At least 16 people were killed and 30 got injured in a blast at the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday morning, as reported by Dawn.

Quetta's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, Mohammad Baloch confirmed the death toll while speaking to media.

According to Dawn, he further said that the incident "seems to be a suicide blast" but it would be too early to say for sure, adding that an investigation was underway to ascertain the nature of the blast.

Speaking to reporters, Baloch further said that "around 100 people" were present at the site, according to footage seen by him. He added that at the time of the explosion, a train was reportedly ready to depart from the platform for Peshawar.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, in a statement, said police and security forces had reached the site of the incident.

According to Dawn, Rind said the nature of the blast was being investigated as the Bomb Disposal Squad was collecting evidence from the site and a report had been sought on the incident.

An 'emergency' has been imposed in hospitals there, the government official stated, adding that the "injured were being provided with medical aid".

Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami Naeem ur Rehman said the incident raised serious concerns on secirity in the country.

"The tragic bomb blast at Quetta Railway Station has claimed 21 precious lives. The recurring incidents of terrorism in Balochistan are not only deeply disturbing but also raise serious concerns about the country's security. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families. We urge the government to take immediate and decisive actions to restore peace and stability in Balochistan," he said in a statement on X.

Militant group, Baloch Liberation Army has taken responsibility of the blast at Quetta's railway station, calling it a suicide attack

Footage run by Dawn News of the incident site showed rubble at the railway station's platform. Speaking on the blast, Balochistan's Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the incident, saying it was a "continuation of targeting innocent people".

In a statement, Bugti said, "The terrorists' target now are innocent people, labourers, children and women. Those targeting innocent people do not deserve mercy", Dawn reported.

According to the statement, the chief minister has ordered an investigation into the blast and contacted top officials in Balochistan. He also vowed that the perpetrators behind the railway blast would be caught.

