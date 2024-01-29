Pakistan: 2 injured in grenade attack on National Party's election office in Mastung

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 29 : Two people were injured in a grenade attack on the National Party's election office in Balochistan's Mastung on Sunday, as per the police, Dawn newspaper reported.

City Police Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Fatah told Dawn that unknown persons had tossed a grenade at the party's election office before fleeing.

The SHO said the injured persons have been identified as Ghulam Mohiuddin and Abdul Aziz Shami and that they were initially shifted to the DHQ Hospital in the area for medical treatment.

Fatah said Shami was later transported to Quetta for further medical treatment. He said that the police had also set up a checkpost in the area.

Earlier this week, a police constable was killed in an armed attack at the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) regional office in the Turbat town of Kech district.

Officials said unidentified assailants on motorcycles opened fire and threw a grenade at the office, leading to a brief shootout. The constable, identified as Nimroz, succumbed to multiple bullet injuries, according to Dawn.

On January 22, the election offices of PPP candidates in Mastung and Kharan were targeted by unknown armed men using hand grenades. In a separate incident, a National Party candidate in Turbat also narrowly escaped an armed attack.

