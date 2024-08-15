Pakistan: 2 killed, 20 injured in troller-van collision in Karachi

Islamabad, Aug 15 At least two people were killed and around 20 others injured on Thursday in a collision between a troller and a van in the southern port city of Karachi, the rescue service reported.

The accident took place early morning on the Northern

Rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, said the rescue service, adding that one of the injured was in critical condition.

The authorities said that an investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor