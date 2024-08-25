Pakistan: 22 including children dead in Balochistan torrential rains

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 25 : At least 22 people, including 11 children, have been killed, while 13 more have been injured in the recent torrential rains in Balochistan, Pakistan-based The Nation reported, citing Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to the PDMA report, the rains have affected 5,448 individuals, damaged 158 homes, and partially damaged 622.

Additionally, 102 acres of crops and 35 kilometres of roads have also been affected by the flash floods. The PDMA report also stated that seven bridges have been damaged, and 131 livestock have perished due to the heavy rains.

Notably, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted the season's strong monsoon spell from August 26-30, which was expected to impact Balochistan, entire Sindh and southern Punjab, where citizens were advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety, The Nation reported.

"Another monsoon spell is expected to hit Sindh from August 26, bringing with it a renewed wave of rainfall," he said.

As the monsoon season was still ongoing, Sarfraz cautioned, "The intensity of the rainfall is likely to remain between mild and harsh, potentially causing disruptions in daily life."

His warning came as a reminder to citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

"The expected monsoon spell is likely to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which may lead to flash flooding, landslides, and power outages. By staying informed and taking proactive measures, citizens can minimise the risks associated with this weather event," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast for torrential rains, especially in the southern region, from August 25 to 29, Dawn reported.

In an advisory issued on Friday, PMD said a low-pressure weather system, currently located over West Bengal, is likely to move westwards during the next couple of days and may reach the country's southern coasts on Aug 25.

