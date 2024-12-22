Pakistan: 25 sentenced by Military court for role in May 9 riots, says ISPR

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : Military courts in Pakistan have sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to ten years for their roles in the violent attacks on military installations during nationwide riots in May 2023, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported.

The convicts, who were involved in attacks on key military sites, including Jinnah House, General Headquarters (GHQ), and Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali, were sentenced following thorough investigations and legal procedures.

The military court's actions come as part of a broader effort to address politically motivated violence that erupted across the country in May, which ISPR described as a "dark chapter" in Pakistan's history.

"The convicted individuals were involved in attacks on key military sites, including Jinnah House, the General Headquarters (GHQ), and Pakistan Air Force Base Mianwali," ISPR said. Fourteen individuals received 10-year sentences of rigorous imprisonment, while others were given shorter terms. ISPR condemned these actions as part of a larger effort of "political terrorism to impose [a] perverted will through violence and coercion." The military also referred to the May 9 violence as a direct assault on the nation's security and stability.

In its statement, ISPR also highlighted the significance of the convictions, calling them an "important milestone" in delivering justice and serving as a stark reminder to those influenced by political propaganda and lies, reported The Express Tribune.

"It is also a stark reminder to all those who are exploited by the vested interests and fall prey to their political propaganda and intoxicating lies, to never take law in their own hands ever in the future," the military's media wing stated.

Following the violent events of May 9, the military conducted detailed investigations, collecting irrefutable evidence to prosecute the accused involved in the attacks. "Sequel to the events of this 'Black Day,' through meticulous investigations, irrefutable evidence was collected to legally prosecute the accused involved in the tragedy," the statement continued.

Several cases were referred to the Field General Court Martial for trials, with proceedings following proper legal protocols.

ISPR also condemned the desecration of monuments and the politically orchestrated attacks on military installations, stressing that these acts were motivated by hate and lies.

"Building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies," the military wing said, adding that the attacks aimed at the armed forces installations and monuments of Shuhada were designed to destabilise Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

The following is the list of the 25 convicted individuals and their respective sentences:

- Jan Muhammad Khan (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Muhammad Imran Mehboob (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Raja Muhammad Ehsan (GHQ attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Rehmatullah (Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Anwar Khan (PAF Base Mianwali attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Muhammad Afaq Khan (Bannu Cantonment attack) - 9 years imprisonment

- Daud Khan (Chakdara Fort attack) - 7 years imprisonment

- Faheem Haider (Jinnah House attack) - 6 years imprisonment

- Zahid Khan (Multan Cantonment checkpoint attack) - 4 years imprisonment

- Yasir Nawaz (Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan attack) - 2 years imprisonment

- Abdul Hadi (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Ali Shan (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Daud Khan (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Umar Farooq (GHQ attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Babar Jamal (PAF Base Mianwali attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Muhammad Hashir Khan (Jinnah House attack) - 6 years imprisonment

- Muhammad Ashiq Khan (Jinnah House attack) - 4 years imprisonment

- Khurram Shehzad (Multan Cantonment checkpoint attack) - 3 years imprisonment

- Muhammad Bilawal (Jinnah House attack) - 2 years imprisonment

- Saeed Alam (Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan attack) - 2 years imprisonment

- Laiq Ahmad (ISI Office Faisalabad attack) - 2 years imprisonment

- Ali Iftikhar (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Zia Ur Rehman (Jinnah House attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Adnan Ahmad (Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan attack) - 10 years imprisonment

- Shakir Ullah (Punjab Regimental Centre Mardan attack) - 10 years imprisonment

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor