Pakistan: 29,000 dog bite cases, 19 rabies deaths reported in Karachi in 2025

Karachi [Pakistan], December 20 : As many as 29,000 dog bite cases have been reported in Karachi so far in 2025, with 19 people losing their lives to rabies, highlighting a growing public health concern in the region, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, several areas in Karachi, including Landhi, Korangi, DHA, Mehmoodabad, Orangi Town and Malir, have seen a sharp rise in the stray dog population. Residents say dog attacks have become frequent, creating fear and disrupting daily life.

Health experts warn that rabies is a fatal disease once symptoms appear, with initial signs including headache and anxiety, followed by hydrophobia and aerophobia in advanced stages, after which survival is not possible.

Doctors attribute the increasing number of stray dogs to poor waste management in the city, saying overflowing garbage dumps provide food and shelter, enabling unchecked breeding, The Express Tribune reported.

Major hospitals in Karachi are facing a heavy influx of dog bite victims.

Karachi's Indus Hospital alone reports around 150 cases daily. Since January, more than 16,000 patients have been treated there, with eight deaths due to rabies, The Express Tribune reported.

Jinnah Hospital has also recorded nearly 13,000 dog bite cases this year, with 11 fatalities. Hospital officials said around 100 patients visit daily for new cases and follow-up treatments.

Dr Muhammad Aftab Gohar, Manager of the Rabies Prevention Clinic at Indus Hospital, said rabies cases are increasing every year. He explained that if the saliva of a rabid dog enters the body through a bite, the virus travels through the nervous system to the brain, with symptoms appearing anywhere between six weeks and six months, The Express Tribune reported.

Dr Gohar further noted that once hydrophobia and aerophobia develop, there is no treatment available anywhere in the world.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, the first step after a dog bite is to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and clean water for at least 10 minutes.

Depending on the severity, anti-rabies vaccination is then administered. In moderate cases, vaccines are given on the first, third, seventh and fourteenth days.

In severe cases, rabies immunoglobulin is injected into and around the wound for immediate protection.

Dr Gohar said timely treatment provides 100 per cent protection but warned that many patients rely on home remedies or receive incomplete treatment at small clinics, often leading to fatal outcomes.

Karachi residents say daily life has become increasingly difficult. Women report being chased, children attacked while running errands, and cyclists and motorcyclists targeted, especially during evening hours, The Express Tribune reported.

Locals claim attempts to relocate stray dogs have failed as the animals return, and they have demanded proper shelter homes. However, the situation is further complicated by people feeding stray dogs, encouraging them to remain in residential areas, as reported by The Express Tribune.

