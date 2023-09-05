Pakistan: 3 booked, arrested for vandalising Ahmadiyya's place of worship

Karachi [Pakistan], September 5 : Pakistani police have booked and arrested three persons in connection to the recent attack on the minority community, Ahmadiyya, in Karachi, Dawn reported citing the city's Mayor Murtaza Wahab.

On Monday, an Ahmadiyya worship place was vandalised in Karachi’s Saddar area.

The videos, purportedly of the incident, shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed men, with their faces covered, hitting the minarets on the Ahmadiyya Hall’s rooftop using sledgehammers. Meanwhile, others shouted slogans outside the building.

The first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Preedy police station on the state’s behalf through Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parvez, as per Pakistan-based newspaper Dawn.

The ASI said he and other officers were performing their duty when they received information that around 15-20 persons had attacked and encircled the policemen who had attempted to prevent the mob from attacking the Ahmadiyya community’s hall.

Parvez said they rushed to the spot and got their colleagues released from the mob. He added that one of the suspects also snatched a cell phone while fleeing from the scene. The FIR said the police arrested three suspects from the spot.

The minorities in Pakistan are living miserable lives. Recently, the police allegedly desecrated two Ahmadiyya worship places in Gujrat and Sheikhupura districts of Pakistan during the last two days, reported Dawn.

Members of the Ahmadiyya community told Dawn that Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan supporters approached their house of worship in Shadiwal (Gujrat) and photographed Quranic passages written in the courtyard.TLP hardliners afterwards filed a complaint with Kunjah police to have the Islamic text removed from the worship space.

The police initially instructed the community to cover the text at the worship location.

Community members proposed erecting a fibre wall around the worship site to conceal the text from public view, but the police did not listen. They alleged that the police summoned a labourer who blue-painted the wall, reported Dawn.

On the demand of TLP workers, police dismantled the minarets of Ahmadiyya community worship places in Sheikhupura.

The community urged Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to preserve their rights, accusing police of occasionally desecrating their worship places in the province rather than taking action against those involved in extremist crimes, according to Dawn.

