Pakistan: 3 minor siblings suffocate to death after accidentally locking themselves inside trunk in Rawalpindi
By ANI | Published: November 12, 2023 12:28 AM2023-11-12T00:28:05+5:302023-11-12T00:30:03+5:30
Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 12 : Three minor siblings suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a trunk in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.
As per the details, the incident took place in the Shah Khalid Khaluni area of Rawalpindi, wherein three minor siblingstwo girls and a boyaccidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.
According to initial reports, the three siblings2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira, and 7-year-old Fariawere suffocated to death.
Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Talking to ARY News, the family members of the children said that they accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.
