Pakistan: 3 minor siblings suffocate to death after accidentally locking themselves inside trunk in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 12 : Three minor siblings suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a trunk in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the incident took place in the Shah Khalid Khaluni area of Rawalpindi, wherein three minor siblingstwo girls and a boyaccidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

According to initial reports, the three siblings2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira, and 7-year-old Fariawere suffocated to death.

Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Talking to ARY News, the family members of the children said that they accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

