Pakistan: 3 passengers test positive for JN.1 Covid-19 variant at Karachi airport

Karachi [Pakistan], January 14 : Three travellers who landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi tested positive for JN.1 sub-variant of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The antigen tests that were performed at Jinnah International Airport on three individuals yielded positive results, according to the Sindh Health Department.

The three passengers who tested positive for the JN.1 variety came from Qamber Shahdadkot, North Waziristan, and Mohmand Agency. This variant is currently causing worry in various countries, reported ARY News.

According to the health department, tests were conducted on the impacted passengers to rule out any signs of Covid-19.

The number of JN.1 variant cases in Karachi now stands at five after the detection of recent cases.

Earlier, Sindh Health Department had confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in passengers who had arrived at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

According to health officials, the cases appear to be of the highly transmissible JN.1 type, which is currently causing alarm worldwide.

The two travellers, who were between the ages of 50 and 60, arrived on Thursday and Friday, respectively, from Bangkok and Jeddah.

It is important to note that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to test foreign passengers for COVID-19, according to ARY News.

The NCOC conference covered the status of the new COVID-19 JN-1 version throughout the nation.

