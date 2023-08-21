Pakistan: 4 killed, 12 injured in separate road accidents

Balochistan [Pakistan], August 21 : At least four motorcyclists, including a police official, were killed and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Khuzdar district, Dawn reported on Monday.

On Sunday, a speeding passenger wagon coming from Larkana hit two motorcyclists on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway which killed three people on the spot and left 10 injured.

The crash happened after the wagon driver lost control and rammed into the motorbikes coming from the opposite side, as per Dawn.

The levies officials, after being alerted, rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Khuzdar’s district hospital.

One of the deceased was identified as police constable Hafiz Nazeer Ahmed.

In another incident, a speeding car crashed into a motorbike in the Wadh area, killing the rider on the spot. The deceased was identified as Irfan Khan, reported Dawn.

Two people were also injured in the accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A similar incident took place last week on August 10 where at least eight people died and six others were badly injured in a road accident in Layyah, ARY News reported.

Rescue personnel underlined that a truck struck fatally with a van carrying passengers on its way to Mian Channu.

Tragically, eight members of the same family died at the scene, while another six people were hurt. Rescue teams arrived on the scene quickly after hearing the distress call and transported the injured and deceased to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Chobara, ARY news reported.

