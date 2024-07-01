Pakistan: 4 policemen dead, 3 injured as vehicle overturns in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], July 1 : At least four police officers lost their lives, and three sustained injuries after a vehicle overturned in the Sindhi city of Kandhkot, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the reports, the vehicle's tie rod snapped during a police patrol on the Indus Highway close to Kandhkot, causing the police patrolling van to overturn.

The death of the policemen was confirmed by the rescue officials.

The bodies of the deceased were immediately moved by the rescue team to the Civil Hospital in Kandhkot following the tragic incident, according to ARY News.

In a statement after the incident, SSP Kashmore said that after the funeral prayers, the bodies of the policemen were sent to their native villages.

