Pakistan: 5 dead, 15 injured after bus plunges into ditch in Jacobabad

Jacobabad [Pakistan], November 2 : In a fatal accident on Saturday, five people were killed and 15 others injured after a passenger coach plunged into ditch in Thull area of Jacobabad, reported ARY News.

The vehicle was carrying passengers from Balochistan to Punjab. The injured passengers were transferred to a taluka hospital Thull for medical attendance. The dead bodies have also been shifted to the hospital to complete formalities, police officials said.

According to Ary News, in an incident in May earlier this year, at least one person died and over 30 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad.

The incident occurred at Daival Machhi village in Jacobabad district, when the ill-fated wedding party's bus plunged into a ravine after a tyre burst, as per Ary News.

This incident comes ahead of various other road accidents which have been taking place in Pakistan.

The most recent one took place in Balochistan where 12 people were killed and 19 others were injured in three accident cases in Sibi, Noshki and Washuk districts of Balochistan, earlier this week.

As per a report by the World Bank, titled, 'Public Infrastructure Trends and Gaps in Pakistan', when it comes to the transport sector of Pakistan, "Pakistan has a comparatively low density of paved roads, a dismal quality of railroads and airports and only an acceptable quality of seaports with respect to selected comparator countries."

Pakistan is a lower-middle-income country.

According the World Health Organisation's Global Status Report on Road Safety 2023, it was observed that Pakistan does not have a national law on universal access to emergency care. It also does not have a national law guaranteeing free-of-charge access to rehabilitative care for the injured. The country also lacks a free-of-charge access to psychological services to road crash victims and their families.

