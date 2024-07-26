Pakistan: 5 killed, 2 injured in fire exchange in Karachi's Defence area

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 26 : Five people died after two groups exchanged fire at each other in Karachi's Defence area in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

DIG South Asad Raza confirmed that a total of five individuals lost their lives while two others got injured after an exchange of fire between two groups in Karachi's Defence Nishat Commercial area.

The deceased individuals were identified as Fahad Bugti, Naseebullah, Mir Mehsum Bugti, Mir Essa Bugti and Ali; meanwhile, the injured two are Mir Ali Haider Bugti, and Qaim Ali, according to the details, reported ARY News.

Moreover, eyewitnesses to the incident reported that several people were injured during the violent altercation, while vehicles belonging to both groups involved in the incident were also seen at the scene.

"The incident is currently under investigation," DIG South Asad Raza said, according to ARY News.

Furthermore, authorities are investigating to find out the reasons leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Solidarity Committee, in collaboration with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has diligently organised teams to facilitate corner meetings and mobilise support for the upcoming Baloch National Gathering on July 28 in Gwadar.

The Karachi zone of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee has been actively engaged in outreach across neighbourhoods in the port city, including Malir, Lyari, and Hawkesbay.

They distributed pamphlets, affixed stickers, and solicited donations in readiness for the forthcoming Baloch National Gathering planned for July 28 in Gwadar. The committee shared pictures of the campaign.

Recently, Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the BYC, passionately articulated plans for the gathering, emphasising their strong opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide by Pakistan.

