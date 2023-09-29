Pakistan: 6 killed, 30 injured in blast in Balochistan’s Mastung

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 29 : At least six people have been killed and 30 injured after a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Friday, Dawn newspaper reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Assistant Commissioner Ataullah Muneem told Dawn that the explosion took place near an Eid Miladun Nabi rally and that there were reports of around 30 people getting injured, according to the Pakistan daily.

The nature of the blast is not clear and further details are awaited.

Recently, as many as 11 people including Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah were injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung district.

Mobile phone footage broadcast on television showed a bloodied Hamdullah being supported by two gunmen as he spoke.

Mastung Assistant Commissioner Attaul Muneem told Dawn that 11 people had been injured in the incident.

Earlier, a Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and eight others, including two civilians, were injured in a blast in Pakistan's Peshawar.

The blast took place near Prime Hospital Complex on Warsak Road, Warsak Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Arshad Khan confirmed that a vehicle of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FC’s Mohmand Rifles regiment was targeted in the attack at around 10:30 am (local time).

The vehicle was heading from Machni to Peshawar when the blast took place, he said. Mohammad Arshad Khan said that one Frontier Constabulary (FC) official was killed and six FC officials and two people were also injured, Dawn reported.

