Pakistan: 65 universities operate sans permanent VCs, grapple with outdated syllabus

Lahore [Pakistan], September 2 : The higher education sector in Pakistan is currently in a critical state, with 65 universities nationwide lacking permanent vice-chancellors, according to a report by ARY News.

This issue is particularly severe in Punjab, where 29 universities are without a permanent head. Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has 22 universities facing the same challenge, while Balochistan and Sindh each have five and three universities, respectively, operating without permanent leadership, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to ARY News, the lack of permanent vice-chancellors is severely disrupting both administrative and academic functions within these institutions. Many universities are experiencing operational and governance issues due to reliance on temporary arrangements.

The higher education sector in Pakistan has faced significant challenges over recent years, resulting in a deterioration of quality and access. One major issue is inadequate funding. The government's allocation for higher education has not kept pace with inflation or the growing demands of the sector. According to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, budget cuts and financial constraints have led to insufficient resources for universities, affecting their ability to maintain infrastructure, pay faculty, and support research initiatives, ARY News reported.

As per the Pakistan news outlet, the quality of education has also suffered. Many universities struggle with outdated curricula, insufficient research facilities, and a lack of qualified faculty members. The Pakistan Education Statistics 2022 report highlights that a significant number of universities in Pakistan have not updated their programs to meet international standards or industry needs. Political interference and administrative inefficiencies further exacerbate the problem.

University appointments and administrative decisions are often influenced by political considerations rather than merit, leading to a lack of continuity and strategic planning. This situation is underscored by a 2023 report from the Institute of Policy Studies, which notes that political influence undermines institutional autonomy and hampers the implementation of effective policies, per ARY News report.

The deteriorating situation in Pakistan's higher education sector is a multifaceted issue involving inadequate funding, declining quality, political interference, brain drain, and access disparities, per ARY News report.

