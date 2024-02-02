Pakistan: 90 killed in militant attacks in January this year

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 2 : Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks with at least 93 militant attacks taking place in the country in January this year, in which 90 people were killed and 135 injured, as reported by The News International.

Moreover, 15 individuals have been reportedly abducted in January 2024.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, released the data on Thursday.

As Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections, the first month of 2024 has witnessed a disturbing surge in militant activities, with a staggering 102 per cent increase compared to the last month of 2023, according to The News International.

As per the reports, despite the rise in attacks, the impact on human losses was somewhat mitigated, noting that a 15 per cent increase in resultant deaths and a 19 per cent rise in injuries were reported.

Among those killed, the victims included 41 civilians, 37 security forces personnel and 12 militants, whereas the injured comprised 81 civilians and 54 security forces personnel.

According to the PICSS, Balochistan suffered from the onslaught, with 33 reported attacks leading to 31 deaths and 50 injuries.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced 30 attacks, resulting in 17 fatalities and 21 injuries.

Former Fata (the newly merged districts of KP) witnessed 24 attacks, claiming 36 lives and 57 injured.

Meanwhile, Sindh faced four militant attacks, causing five deaths and six injuries. Punjab and Islamabad each reported a solitary attack with no significant casualties, as per The News International.

Furthermore, ahead of the general elections, attacks against election-related activities, including the targeting of candidates, have also surged.

As per the data presented by the PICSS, 21 such attacks happened in January, claiming 10 lives and 25 injuries.

Notably, two candidates lost their lives, identified as Rehan Zeb Khan, a prominent youth leader and a local leader from Bajaur, and an independent candidate from Mir Ali in North Waziristan.

However, several candidates narrowly escaped harm in these attacks, as reported by The News International.

Additionally, the Pakistan security forces have also successfully prevented numerous attacks as a countermeasure, eliminating at least 32 suspected militants while apprehending nine others. However, the report did not provide the exact statistics of attacks foiled by Pakistan forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor