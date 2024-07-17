Pakistan: Accidental grenade blast injures six at Jamshoro police station

Jamshoro [Pakistan], July 17 : A devastating explosion occurred at the Jamshoro Police Station's evidence lockup on Wednesday, injuring five policemen and one suspect, according to a report by Dawn.

Hyderabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tariq Razzak Dharejo explained that the explosion resulted from old hand grenades stored in the warehouse, which detonated accidentally due to the intense heat conditions. He asserted that no act of terrorism was involved in the blast.

Giving further information regarding the injured people, Dharejo said, "Four of our officers were injured and are on respirators. Two of them are being sent to Aga Khan [Hospital] for treatment since their condition is slightly worse," Dawn reported.

The injured individuals were identified as head constable Mohammad Bux, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Rasool Bux and Ghulam Moiuddin, police constables Irshad and Ali Abdul Taif, along with a suspect named Jamshed who was detained in the lockup at the time of the explosion.

Meanwhile, Tariq Nawaz, Jamshoro Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), informed that two critically injured people were referred to the Civil Hospital in Hyderabad. He added that the explosion caused significant damage to the police station, with walls blown apart and damaged vehicles such as scooters, rickshaws, and motorcycles parked within the police station premises.

The SSP further informed that the bomb disposal team sealed the station and collected particulates and other evidence.

Also, DIG Hyderabad and SSP Nawaz have been directed to provide the available medical facilities for the treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hussain Lanjar received a briefing from IGP Sindh and DIG Hyderabad about the incident. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reached Hyderabad and also received a briefing on the explosion from DIG Dharejo, Dawn reported.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Sindh Home Minister and the Sindh Health Secretary to provide all medical facilities to the injured police officials.

