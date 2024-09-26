Pakistan accusation of suicide bombing on Baloch women, questioned

Quetta [Pakistan], September 26 : Pakistan in yet another attempt to demean the image of Balochistan's peaceful struggle claims to have caught a female suicide bomber red-handed. However, the truthfulness of these claims made by pakistan is being questioned by the activists internationally.

In a recent press conference members of the Balochistan government in Quetta presented a woman allegedly named Adeela belonging to Turbat.

The event was led by government spokesperson Shahid Rind and Member of Balochistan Assembly Farah Azeem Shah who claimed that the female was caught before she could carry out a suicide bombing in Balochistan.

But, activists question the controversial nature of the press conference as well as the claims made by the government representatives, The Balochistan Post reported on Thursday.

Responding to the same, Kiyya Baloch the Communication Officer of the Norway chapter of Pen International in a post on X stated, "The actual suicide bombers attacked in 11 districts in a single day. The woman portrayed today as a suicide bomber was actually married against her parents' wishes. The girl called her parents and said that she is not coming back home, and then what happened, is in front of you."

According to the TBP report, the journalist community within Balochistan have raised questions over the selective and non-transparent nature of the press conference of the Balochistan government, claiming that only a few reporters were invited to the event.

The same TBP report also claimed that this is not the first time such accusations of women being involved in suicide attacks, have been made by the Balochistan government. In a previous incident, women from Kech and Quetta were similarly detained and presented as potential attackers, only to be released after public outcry and lack of evidence.

