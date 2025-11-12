Pakistan accused again as missing Baloch men found tortured to death

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 12 : The bodies of two missing Baloch men have been found in separate areas of the province, reigniting fears of ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings allegedly carried out by Pakistani security forces.

The grim discoveries are part of a long-standing cycle of abductions, torture, and killings that continues to haunt the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the first body was recovered from the Ginnah area of Turbat in Kech district and later identified as Mir Dost, son of Ubaid Ullah, a resident of Koshkalat, Tump. Locals stated that Mir Dost had been abducted on February 13, 2025, by personnel of the Pakistani armed forces in collaboration with members of a local "death squad."

His family said he remained missing for nine months despite repeated pleas to authorities and human rights bodies.

In a statement posted on X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemned the killing, stating that the recovery of Mir Dost's body "proves his custodial execution." The group alleged that he was taken from his home, and later his mutilated body was dumped in a desolate area.

BYC leaders stated that the case is not isolated but part of a "systematic and state-backed campaign of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings" in Balochistan.

In another incident, the body of Ameenullah, son of Jan Muhammad from Gichk, Panjgur, was discovered near Airport Road, bearing clear signs of torture. The body was moved to a local hospital before being handed to the family. The cause of the killing remains unconfirmed, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, two more residents, Amjad, a labourer returning from the UAE, and Hakeem Shareef of Gwadar, have gone missing after alleged detention by security personnel.

Families stated that these disappearances have revived old fears, particularly as Hakeem's father had previously been abducted and held for four years.

Human rights groups say Balochistan's crisis continues unabated, with state institutions showing little will to end enforced disappearances or hold perpetrators accountable, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

