Pakistan accused of escalating enforced disappearances as new cases grip Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 15 : Reports of suspected enforced disappearances have once again emerged from several districts of Balochistan, prompting families to stage demonstrations and appeal to authorities for the return of their missing relatives, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistani security personnel allegedly carried out a late-night raid at a home in the Menaz area of Tehsil Buleda, district Kech, detaining two brothers who have not been seen since.

The men were identified as Zaheer, son of Rahim Jan, and Waseem, son of Rahim Jan. Relatives said both siblings were farmers with no political connections and demanded their immediate release.

In a separate development, Brahui-language poet Ata Anjum was reportedly taken from his residence in Mastung by Pakistani forces, after which his whereabouts remain uncertain. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) denounced the incident as a breach of constitutional rights and called on the government to intervene.

Another case was recorded in Turbat, where Changaiz Imam, a warder at Central Jail Turbat, has been missing for three days. His family said he left his home in Bag, Turbat, on November 11, around 1 pm, to report for duty but never arrived. His motorcycle is also untraceable. They urged the public to assist by sharing any leads.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the province. In Khuzdar, relatives of Huzayfa Ghaffar allegedly picked up from Naal on November 5, blocked the Naal CPEC road for hours, causing lengthy traffic jams. Demonstrators demanded his safe return, while the Baloch Yakjehti Committee voiced solidarity, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Additionally, Pazeer Nasir Plizai, Vice Chairman of Union Council Killi Kocha Buleda, reportedly disappeared for the second time on November 8 after dropping his son at a madrassa.

He had previously been detained on February 4 and released months later following protests. His earlier disappearance had sparked a sit-in by Haq Do Tehreek Balochistan.

Families across the region continue to urge authorities to investigate the cases, locate their family members and friends, and ensure their safe recovery, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor