Pakistan: Acting DC appointed as violence continues in Kurram

Kurram [Pakistan], January 5 : An acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) has been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured, as reported by Ary News.

Grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The injured Deputy Commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, was targeted by unidentified militants and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. His condition remains under medical observation, Ary News noted.

The appointment of an acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

According to Ary News, days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the region again on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

Referring to local administration, Ary News reported that the deputy commissioner's vehicle came under attack in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Ary News said that the first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram is being transported to the region. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, is being protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday, January 4, with a convoy of passengers travelling to Parachinar in a security cordon. Under the agreement signed during the Grand Jirga, it was noted that all bunkers would be demolished within 15 days and all types of arms would be collected and handed over to the government.

Ary News said that despite the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-in protests continue to take place in the Parachinar and Baggan areas ofthe Lower Kurram region. The participants of the Prachinar sit-in demanded that the government ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor