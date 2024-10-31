Pakistan: Activists call for action against rising extremism and extrajudicial killings in Sindh

Karachi [Pakistan], October 31 : In an event titled "Societal Resistance Against the Surge in Extremism and Radicalization in Sindh," held at Szabist University on Wednesday, activists addressed the alarming rise in extrajudicial killings related to blasphemy charges.

They noted that extremist groups are gaining increasing influence in the country, particularly in Sindh, while both state and provincial governments seem unprepared to tackle the issue and hold violators accountable.

During his speech, Dr. Riaz Shaikh, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Szabist, raised concerns about the growing frequency of lynchings and extrajudicial killings Dawn reported.

He highlighted the increasing power of extremist groups in various regions of the country and criticized the state's lack of responsiveness to this serious problem.

He stated, "The policemen who killed blasphemy suspect Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar are still free. The state is not holding accountable those who take the law into their own hands. There's a contradiction in the state's policy regarding this issue."

According to the report that Rights activist Sadia Baloch traced the roots of extremism in the country back to the Afghan jihad and the U.S. war on terror.

She pointed out that many regions have been affected by extremist groups, and this issue has now spread to Sindh. Baloch remarked, "In the recent case of Dr. Kunbhar, the state persecuted and tortured those protesting against his killing, instead of those responsible for his death."

Writer and poet Noorul Huda Shah criticized the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh, arguing that the party's reliance on pirs (spiritual leaders) and landlords with established local vote banks results in a lack of concern for the issues faced by the general electorate and a reluctance to confront lawbreakers.

She asserted, "Ultimately, it is the government's responsibility to control and put an end to this issue, as it has the power to do so."

Lawyer Rumasa Javed emphasized the judiciary's crucial role in addressing cases of extrajudicial killings related to blasphemy allegations. She also expressed concern about the radicalization of youth in Sindh.

Iqbal Detho, Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, stated that accountability and the rule of law are essential components of democracy. He warned that when these principles are overlooked, incidents like Dr. Kunbhar's killing are likely to recur.

Rights activist and politician Shahnaz Wazir Ali expressed optimism that, despite the various crises facing the country, the youth will drive positive change.

Additionally, the speakers at the event, moderated by Shazia Nizamani, shared their belief that, despite these challenges, the people of Sindh and civil society will stand firm against all forms of extremism and prevent them from taking hold.

