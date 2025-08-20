Pakistan: Activists slam raid on former justice's home, son's arrest in Balochistan

Quetta, Aug 20 Several human rights organisations on Wednesday condemned the unlawful raid on the residence of former Justice Zahoor Ahmed Shahwani and the arbitrary arrest of his son by Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Balochistan.

Condemning the incident, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) mentioned that the unlawful raid was carried out in the provincial capital Quetta in the early hours of Wednesday, when nearly 50 CTD personnel, accompanied by men in plain clothes, forcibly entered the home of Zahoor, former vice-chair HRCP Balochistan, without presenting any legal warrant or authorisation.

During the raid, the rights body stated that his son, Zameer Ahmed Shahwani — currently serving as state counsel — was arrested and taken away without due process.

“This brazen disregard for constitutional safeguards against arbitrary arrest and unlawful entry into private premises is deeply alarming. Such actions erode public trust in law enforcement and undermine the rule of law. Shahwani must be released immediately and the officials involved held accountable,” read a statement issued by the HRCP.

Another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), asserted that the act, carried out without due process, constituted an enforced disappearance and abduction, and represents a clear violation of both domestic and international law, as well as a breach of fundamental human rights.

Such actions, it said, undermine the rule of law, erode public trust, and raise serious concerns regarding the protection of the legal profession and the independence of the judiciary in Pakistan.

Expressing concern, Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, emphasised that targetting legal professionals and the families of human rights defenders reflects a disturbing pattern of repression by Pakistani authorities and lawlessness in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the human rights body BVJ also raised alarm over the enforced disappearance of Mir Yousaf Qalandrani from Karachi on August 17 by Pakistani forces.

His three brothers — Mir Atiq-ur-Rahman Qalandrani, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Qalandrani, and Mir Wasim-ur-Rahman Qalandrani — have been forcibly disappeared since 2011, and more than 14 years have passed without any information about their whereabouts.

The rights body stated that ongoing practice constitutes a serious violation of fundamental human rights and international law. BVJ called on the Government of Pakistan to immediately disclose the whereabouts of Mir Yousaf Qalandrani, ensure his safe return, and provide accountability for all enforced disappearances.

