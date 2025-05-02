Pakistan-administered Kashmir asks residents near LoC to stockpile food amid fears of Indian attack

Muzaffarabad, May 2 In the wake of rising tensions and fears of an aggressive military operation by India in response to the Pahalgam incident, the legislative government of Pakistan Administered Kashmir has instructed residents living along the de-facto border, the Line of Control (LoC) with India to stockpile food and other essential items for at least two months. The instructions have been given the Prime Minister of Pakistan administered Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The instructions were issued during a session of the legislative Assembly on Friday when PM of the Pakistan administered Kashmir said that precautionary measures are being done to safeguard the lives of Kashmiris amid looming fears of an attack by India.

“Instructions have been issued to stock food supplies for two months in the 13-constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC),” said Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

An emergency fund has also been created of $3.5 million (One billion rupees) to ensure that basic necessities including food and medicines are facilitated through the 13 constituencies situated along the LoC.

Moreover, the legislative government has deployed government and private owned machinery to maintain clearance of roads in the borderline areas.

Following the Pahalgam incident, India claims has clear prints of Pakistan’s involvement and tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) as both sides have had heavy exchanges of fire, causing considerable damages on both sides.

“Indian and Pakistani security forces have exchanged gunfire for eight consecutive night along the militarised Line of Control,” said a local journalist from Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Administered Kashmir.

Pakistan has categorically denied any involvement in the Pahalgam incident, calling for a neutral and credible investigation by a third party or parties.

Both Pakistan and India have taken some major decisions in a tit-for-tat measures, among which the most notable and crucial one is the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by India, and closing down of airspace by Pakistan.

Both sides have also shut down the Wagah-Attari border crossing and directed all Pakistanis nationals in India and Indian nationals in Pakistan to leave the country with immediate effect.

Islamabad maintains that it would not be the first to attack India, however, it asserts that any misadventure by New Delhi will be responded to with full force and decisive response.

Pakistan has also claimed that it has credible intelligence that India is planning to conduct military attacks within the coming days, prompting the legislative government of Pakistan Administered Kashmir to take immediate pre-emptive and precautionary measures, including closure of over 1000 religious seminaries in Kashmir for at least 10 days and instructing residents in 13 constituencies to stockpile food for at least two months.

