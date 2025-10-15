Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict: At Least 15 Civilians Killed, Over 100 Injured in Pakistani Artillery Fire in Kandahar

At least 15 civilians were killed and more than 100 were injured in Afghanistan's in Spin Boldak area of Kandahar province as fresh fighting broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces on Wednesday, October 15

Rupturing a fragile peace that had briefly taken hold after weekend clashes between the countries killed dozens. Once allies, the recent friction between the South Asian nations erupted after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration act against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. The Taliban denies the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.

بدقسمتی سے آج صبح ایک بار پھر پاکستانی فورسز نے قندھار کے اسپین بولدک ضلع میں افغانستان پر ہلکے اور بھاری ہتھیاروں سے حملے شروع کیے، جس کے نتیجے میں 12 سے زائد عام شہری شہید اور 100 سے زیادہ زخمی ہو گئے۔

اس کے بعد افغان فورسز کو جوابی کارروائی پر مجبور ہونا پڑا۔ — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 15, 2025

"Unfortunately, this morning, Pakistani forces once again launched attacks with light and heavy weapons on Afghanistan in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, as a result of which more than 12 civilians were martyred and more than 100 were injured. After that, Afghan forces were forced to take retaliatory action," Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.

The Taliban also said it had killed "a large number of Pakistani soldiers", captured their posts and centres, seized their weapons and tanks, and "destroyed" most of their military facilities.

جوابی کارروائی میں متعدد پاکستانی جارح فوجی ہلاک ہوئے، ان کی چوکیاں اور مراکز قبضے میں لیے گئے، اسلحہ اور ٹینک افغان فورسز کے ہاتھ لگے، اور ان کے زیادہ تر فوجی تنصیبات تباہ کر دی گئیں۔

تاہم مجاہدین بلند حوصلے کے ساتھ اپنے وطن، حریم اور عوام کے دفاع کے لیے تیار ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/YNSqPoSwGG — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 15, 2025

"In retaliatory operations, multiple Pakistani aggressor soldiers were killed, their posts and centers were captured, weapons and tanks fell into the hands of Afghan forces, and most of their military installations were destroyed. However, the mujahideen, with high spirits, are ready to defend their homeland, sanctuaries, and people," Mujahid said earlier in a Tweet.

The fighting continued for about five hours in the early hours of the day, he said, adding that Pakistani forces had "repulsed" the attack. Although clashes regularly break out between the countries' security forces along their contested 2,600 km (1,600-mile) frontier, last week's fighting was their worst since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.