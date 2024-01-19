Pakistan agrees to de-escalate tension with Iran, says "it desires to work based on spirit of mutual trust"

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 19 : Pakistan and Iran agreed to de-escalate the situation and work in close coordination on counter-terrorism on Friday, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official press release.

This comes as the Pakistani minister held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday and stressed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

The ministry said in a statement, "Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today. Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the Foreign Minister expressed Pakistan's desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation. The Foreign Minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin this cooperation."

It said further, "The two Foreign Ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened. They also agreed to de-escalate the situation. The return of Ambassadors of the two countries to their respective Capitals was also discussed."

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Pakistan's drone attack on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two nations, calling it "unbalanced and unacceptable."

It said Iran adheres to the policy of "good neighbourliness and brotherhood" between two nations and does not allow enemies to strain the ties between Tehran and Islamabad.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns Pakistan's unbalanced and unacceptable drone attack on non-Iranian villagers on the border of the two countries," the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Pakistan attack was in reaction to the Iran airstrikes on terrorist camps located in the Balochistan province.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain said the air attacks on Pakistan targeted "Iranian terrorist group" Jaish al-Adl and that his country had asked Pakistan several times to take action on the group.

Pakistan denounced the violation of Pakistan's sovereignty as "completely unacceptable" and on Wednesday expelled Iranian ambassador and recalled its envoy to Iran.

"Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad yesterday.

Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian underscored that the January 16 attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Expressing Pakistan's unreserved condemnation of the attack, Jilani added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran.

