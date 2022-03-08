Pakistan: Ahead of no-trust motion, Opposition gives Imran Khan 24 hours time to quit

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has given Prime Minister Imran Khan a 24-hour ultimatum to resign and dissolve the assembly or be prepared to be ousted through a no-trust motion, local media reported.

Addressing the Awami March participants in Lalamusa, the PPP leader on Monday said that Imran Khan, along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, would be sent packing through all democratic means, The News International reported.

The 'selected' (Imran Khan) has become so scared that he has started abusing his political opponents and calling them names, said the PPP leader.

Referring to the alleged nexus between the Imran Khan government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that the country has rejected the economic policies of the government and is protesting against 'PTIMF' (PTI + IMF).

Blaming the "puppet" prime minister for the economic crisis in the country, Bilawal said that the common man was drowning in the tsunami of inflation, according to the media outlet.

The Imran Khan government begged for loans, which were three times more than those ever acquired in the past, said the PPP leader, adding that the people cannot carry the burden of his blunders anymore.

"A Satan of Pindi [Sheikh Rashid Ahmed] has said that Imran Khan will not sit at home after his dismissal. He is right as Imran Khan will be behind the bars. He will be held answerable in the foreign funding case," the publication quoted the PPP leader as saying.

Meanwhile, as Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, the opposition parties have termed the relief measured announced by the Imran Khan government as insufficient. They continue to mount pressure on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

The opposition parties are jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against his government. However, Imran Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.

( With inputs from ANI )

