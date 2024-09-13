Pakistan Airlines official in Dubai removed after sexual harassment allegations

Karachi [Pakistan] September 13 : An official of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in Dubai is under investigation following multiple harassment complaints, local media reported.

ARY news outlet reported that the Pakistan Airlines removed Sales Regional Manager, against whom they had received several complaints.

Among the complainants included a female employee who presented evidence of harassment, ARY News reported.

As per the news outlet, a woman in Dubai has filed a formal application against the sales manager with the Federal Ombudsman for harassment, which is currently under review.

The sales manager has been removed from his position following the complaints.

PIA spokesperson said that the airline has a zero-tolerance policy towards workplace harassment and is committed to taking appropriate administrative action if the allegations are substantiated. The investigation into the conduct of the sales manager is ongoing.

Earlier on August 4, PIA took action against the Deputy Station Manager based in Birmingham after an investigation revealed discrepancies in their educational qualifications, ARY News reported.

The airline's Deputy Station Manager, Javed Iqbal Bajwa, was found to have submitted a fake intermediate certificate.

This discovery was made after PIA sent Bajwa's educational documents to the relevant authorities for verification, prompting the airline to issue a show-cause notice to him, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, the PIA is going to be privatised soon, the National Assembly's standing committee on aviation informed on July 6 that the process is almost complete.

According to a statement issued, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) currently operates 22 out of 43 airports, including 13 international ones, and has been experiencing budget constraints on the development side for several years.

As a result, the CAA was using second-generation equipment, whereas developed countries are utilising the latest third-generation equipment.

