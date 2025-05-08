Pakistan Alleges India Used Israel-Made Harop MK 2 Drones in 'Operation Sindoor', Shares Debris Photos

The Pakistani military chief has claimed that during 'Operation Sindoor', India fired Israel-made MK 2 drones, which were intercepted by the Pakistani defence system on the night of May 6 and 7. Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said on Thursday that 25 Indian drones were fired across multiple locations, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Karachi, Chor, Miano, and Attock.

Chaudhry stated that the international community can clearly witness the dangerous strategy India is following through these provocative military actions, which threaten regional stability and broader global security. The drone strikes follow the recent 'Operation Sindoor' by Indian Armed Forces in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 innocent people.

Chaudhry then showed a series of pictures displaying the debris of the drones. He added that the debris and downed drones were being collected from multiple locations. “Other than these 12, one drone, however, managed to partially engage a military target near Lahore,” DG Chaudhry said.

Indian Armed Forces have used Israeli-made Harop drones to hit Lahore,Karachi and other Pakistani cities, claims DG ISPR.

The Loitering Munition Strikes in Karachi and Lahore have been Confirmed Officially by DG ISPR.



Pakistan's military chief, Sharif Chaudhry, said the drone used by India in 'Operation Sindoor' was an Israeli-made Harop Mk 2, a high-altitude surveillance UAV capable of flying at up to 35,000 feet—beyond the range of most standard anti-aircraft guns.

He said four Pakistan Army personnel were injured in the attack near Lahore, and some equipment sustained partial damage. “The Indians have resorted to these measures after having miserably failed on the night of May 6 and 7, when they attacked places of worship and civilian infrastructure and killed innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly,” he continued.

Chaudhry claimed that they have shot down five Indian fighter jets and multiple drones. “Not only that, having faced the destruction of five of their aircraft, multiple drones, and suffering heavy casualties along the LoC and damage," he added.