Pakistan also suspends mail delivery to United States

Islamabad, Sep 1 Pakistan has temporarily suspended mail delivery to the United States following the new taxes and duties imposed by the Donald Trump administration, local media reported on Monday. The Pakistan Post has also stopped delivering booked mail to the US due to its fears that it will be returned as per the new rules announced by Washington.

The US government has suspended the previous duty-free facility under an executive order issued on July 25. The new decision taken by the Trump administration has severely impacted postal communications to the US as all types of mail delivery to the United States will have to pay taxes under the new system, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Several other countries, including India, Australia, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, and Denmark, have also announced suspension of delivering goods to the United States.

On August 26, Australia Post confirmed that it will "temporarily partially suspend postal sending to the United States (US) and Puerto Rico, effective 26 August 2025, until further notice." The agency said the decision was necessary due to "recent significant changes the US Government has made to customs and import tariff rules for parcels sent to the US."

It explained that the changes include the suspension of the De Minimis exemption for inbound goods valued below USD 800 and a requirement that tariffs be prepaid before items arrive in the US.

As a result, Australian businesses will be unable to send products to American customers using Australia Post. Until now, parcels worth less than $800 (about AUD 1,230) entered the US tax-free, a loophole heavily relied upon by Australian retailers selling abroad, according to local media reports.

In a parallel move, Swiss Post of Switzerland announced it will no longer accept postal consignments destined for the United States, with the exception of urgent express mail such as official documents and certificates. The agency said that that it would temporarily halt parcel deliveries, citing new US customs regulations that obstruct the regular shipping process. It added that the decision mirrors those taken by other European postal operators.

Recently, India also confirmed that it will suspend the majority of parcel shipments to the US beginning August 25. The Department of Posts (DoP) has suspended all types of postal articles, including letters, documents, and gifts, valued up to USD 100, to the United States. In its earlier notification, DoP had decided to temporarily suspend booking of all types of postal articles, except letters, documents and gift items up to USD 100 in value.

“In view of the inability of carriers to transport US-bound mail and undefined regulatory mechanisms, the competent authority has decided to completely suspend all categories of mail to the USA, including letters/documents and gifts valued up to USD 100,” the Department has said.

France's La Poste complained that the abrupt policy shift gave them no time to reconfigure digital systems to handle the new customs requirements.

