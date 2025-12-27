Pakistan: Ambulance services to shut down nationwide amid standoff with authorities

Lahore [Pakistan], December 27 : The Ambulance Union Pakistan has announced a nationwide suspension of ambulance operations, citing what it calls continued neglect and unjust treatment by authorities.

The decision follows days of unsuccessful negotiations with Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments over the long-pending demands of ambulance operators. According to a formal statement issued by the Ambulance Union Pakistan, the union said that all private ambulance services affiliated with it will cease operations not only in Lahore but across Pakistan.

Union representatives said they had repeatedly engaged in dialogue with relevant departments to address issues faced by ambulance drivers and operators, but their concerns were ignored.

"Despite continuous negotiations, no meaningful step was taken to resolve our legitimate demands," the statement read. "This has left us with no option but to protest peacefully."

The union clarified that the decision was taken unanimously and with the consent of ambulance associations from across the country. Ambulance drivers said the protest would remain within constitutional limits but warned that ambulance services would remain suspended until authorities take concrete action.

The suspension of services is expected to significantly impact emergency medical response, especially in low-income and remote areas where private ambulances serve as the primary mode of transport for patients.

Ambulance workers said they are being subjected to excessive restrictions, financial penalties and operational hurdles, making it increasingly difficult to continue their services.

"We are not protesting for personal gain," a union representative stated. "We are protesting so that ambulance services can function smoothly and patients do not suffer due to unnecessary interference."

The union has appealed to the federal and provincial governments, particularly the Punjab government and Rescue 1122 authorities, to take immediate notice of the situation and engage in serious dialogue.

