Pakistan: Anti-Narcotics Force seizes drugs worth PKR 340 million

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 26 : The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted 10 operations across the country, recovering 373 kilograms of drugs worth Pakistani currency (PKR) 340 million and arresting 10 accused, ARY News reported, citing ANF Headquarters spokesman.

Separately, ANF officials at Lahore Airport intercepted a passenger bound for Jeddah and found 783 grams of ice in their possession.

In another incident, 1.140 kilograms of ice and 50 grams of heroin were discovered in a parcel destined for Australia at a Karachi courier office, as per ARY News.

Further, in another operation, 190 kg heroin were recovered from the Chaman area. 100 kg hashish and 22 kg opium were recovered from Pasni and Gwadar areas.

31.2 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted on M-1 Motorway Islamabad and an accused was arrested during the operation.

According to AEY News, 12 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted near a restaurant in Quetta. 6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested on Peshawar Road Rawalpindi.

Six kg hashish was recovered from three suspects in RCD Road Hub. 2.6 kg hashish and 260 grams opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up near a university in Lahore. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

In a recent operation in the month of June, the Airport Security Forces (ASF) intercepted and apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle drugs at Karachi airport.

The ASF spokesperson disclosed that a significant quantity of 5.7 kg of hashish was seized from the individual in question.

According to ASF officials, the suspect, identified as Arman and bound for Doha, had ingeniously concealed the drugs within containers, ARY News reported.

Despite the passenger's efforts to conceal the illicit substances, ASF personnel discovered the contraband during a routine inspection of the cargo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor