Pakistan: Anti-Terrorism Court grants permission to interrogate Fawad Chaudhry in prison

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 30 : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday permitted police to interview former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in jail in connection with the vandalism and burning of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) headquarters on May 9, reported ARY News.

The investigation officer (IO) requested permission from the ATC to question Fawad Chaudhry, who is now imprisoned at Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, in connection with the arson of the PML-N office and the burning of a container at Kalma Chowk in Lahore.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC permitted the police to interview Fawad Chaudhry in prison.

Last week, the court resolved to indict former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in an alleged fraud case on February 10.

According to information, the former federal minister's attorney, Qaiser Imam Mirza Baig, went before the court and requested that the indictment date be extended so that he could review the evidence, according to ARY News.

The court then deferred the hearing in the fraud case against Fawad Chaudhry to February 10.

Earlier, the Islamabad Accountability Court extended the former federal minister's physical remand for alleged financial violations in building projects, ARY News reported.

The session was presided over by Accountability Court Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, during which the NAB sought a 10-day extension of Fawad Chaudhry's physical detention.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the duty judge ordered the two-day physical remand and sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to the NAB's custody.

