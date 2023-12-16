Pakistan: Anti-terrorism court sends Khadija Shah to another 7 days of police custody

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 16 : An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Quetta remanded fashion designer Khadija Shah in police custody for another seven days, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. She was presented before Judge Sadat Bazai again after the expiry of her three-day police remand on Friday.

Earlier, the district attorney sought a 14-day remand of Khadija Shah. The district attorney said that a letter about her case had been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency and at least a two-week remand was required for FIA's response to be received by then.

Khadija Shah's lawyer Iqbal Shah opposed the plea of the prosecution and argued that Shah had "nothing to do with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf." After listening to the arguments from both sides, the judge did not agree to the district attorney's request and remanded Khadija Shah in police custody for only seven days.

Quetta police arrested Khadija Shah in Lahore on Monday after she was released by the ATC Lahore following the withdrawal of her detention order by the Punjab government. She was then moved to Balochistan, according to Dawn report.

On December 11, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted a two-day transitory remand of fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah to Quetta police in a case related to May 9 protests, Dawn reported.

Shah was arrested in cases of attacks on the Lahore corps commander's house, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles near Rahat bakery in the cantonment.

Earlier on Nov 15, an ATC had granted Shah bail in the fourth and last case of May 9 protests against her. However, she was re-arrested on November 17 under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for 30 days, Dawn reported. Shah had subsequently challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court as "unlawful and unconstitutional".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor