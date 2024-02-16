Pakistan apex court to hear petition to declare February 8 polls null and void

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 16 : A three-judge bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court will hear a petition seeking to declare the February 8 general elections null and void on Monday, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa will lead the bench which will include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali.

Ali Khan, a Pakistan citizen, filed a petition for the court to order fresh elections within 30 days. Moreover, the plea seeks general elections under the supervision and oversight of the judiciary "to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability".

The petition has made the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respondents in the case, according to The Express Tribune.

Reportedly, the petition further seeks a stay order on the formation of the new government till the case is resolved.

Pakistan conducted its general elections on February 8, in which the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) obtained 75 seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party secured 54 seats.

Additionally, various political parties and losing candidates have raised allegations of fraud in the elections, The Express Tribune reported.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed that the electoral watchdog hear the complaints of all the parties and take a decision accordingly before February 22 as per the law.

Moreover, it said that the election commission should examine the records of the applicants in Forms 45 and 47.

The court has ordered that any irregularity if found, should be removed. The court disposed of the petitions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Following the Pakistan general elections, widespread protests have been held in Balochistan, Sindh and other parts of the country against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections.

Political parties, including the National Party, PPP, JUI, BAP, BNP-Mengal, PkMAP, and PkNAP, staged protest demonstrations engulfing major thoroughfares and district returning offices, demanding recounts and challenging the declared outcomes in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, four political parties, including the BNP-M, PkMAP, and the Hazara Democratic Party (HDP), announced joint protest demonstrations against the alleged election rigging in the province.

Furthermore, these political parties also established a joint protest camp to mount pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan to reconsider its results about their constituencies, according to The Express Tribune.

Additionally, various political parties including the Awami National Party, JUI and some candidates blocked the main highways linking Balochistan with Karachi, Sindh, Punjab and other parts of the country.

Reportedly, today, the capital police have enforced Section 133 in force in Islamabad and highlighted that stated action will be taken against any illegal gathering of people.

