Pakistan appoints Lt Gen Asim Malik as new ISI chief

Islamabad, Sep 23 Pakistan Army's Lt General Muhammad Asim Malik, who has held top commands in restive Balochistan province and terrorism-hit Waziristan, has been appointed the new chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), it was announced on Monday.

Lt Gen Malik, who is currently the Adjutant General at the General Headquarters, will succeed Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the country's top spymaster and will take charge of his new command on September 30, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) announced.

The newly appointed ISI Director General (DG) has served as the commander of the Balochistan infantry division and infantry brigade in Waziristan, it said.

A recipient of the Sword of Honour in his course during training, Lt Gen Malik has also served as the chief instructor at the National Defence University and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

