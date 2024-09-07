Pakistan Army Chief acknowledges role of Pak Army in Kargil War

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 : In apparently the first such public acknowledgement by a serving top military officer in Pakistan, the country's Army Chief General Asim Munir has acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Army in the Kargil War with India in 1999.

The Pakistan Army chief made the remarks during the Defence Day address on September 6 in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan is a bold and courageous nation and knows the importance of freedom and the price to pay for it. Be it 1948, 1965, 1971 (wars), the Kargil War or the Siachen conflict, thousands of soldiers sacrificed their lives for the country," the Pakistan Army Chief said, according to a video of his address posted by Geo News.

The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26, 1999 with gallant victory for India. Indian armed forces successfully reclaimed the command of the high outposts which were treacherously occupied by Pakistani soldiers during winter months.

Brave soldiers of the Indian Army overcame seemingly insurmountable odds and hostile terrain to win the Kargil war with the help of the Indian Air Force which gave air support.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of Operation Vijay, is celebrated on July 26 every year and rich tributes are paid to bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country.

After initial days, it was found that soldiers of Pakistan's Northern Light Infantry were fighting against the Indian Army wearing civilian dresses.

According to a report in Dawn, General Asim Munir also called for "not allowing political differences turn into hatred". He also said that "efforts to weaken national solidarity will never succeed," and that the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan shared a "heartfelt relationship", which would continue to strengthen the resolve of the security forces.

