Pakistan Army Chief says LoC peaceful, asks India to ensure weapons are safe over missile mishap

Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with India has been peaceful while adding that the misfiring of an Indian supersonic missile into the Western neighbour's territory in early March was of serious concern.

The Army chief made the remarks while addressing the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue 2022.

"The situation along the Line of Control is satisfactory and fairly peaceful... mercifully we have not seen any major incident along the Line of Control in the last one year which has brought great relief to the people living along both sides of the Line of Control," Bajwa said.

India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire in February last year after which the incidents of cross border firing have come down significantly.

Speaking about the misfiring of an Indian missile into Pakistan's territory last month on March 9, Bajwa said, "This is the first time in history that a supersonic cruise missile from one nuclear-armed nation has landed in another, this raises serious concerns," Bajwa said, adding, "We hope the international community will realise that this incident could have resulted in a loss of life in Pakistan or an accidental shooting down of a passenger plane, that was flying along the path of the cruise missile."

"Pakistan has called for a thorough probe in the incident and we expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world that their weapons are safe and secure," Bajwa further said.

On the Kashmir issue, Bajwa said that Pakistan belIeved in dialogue and diplomacy for the settlement of the issue.

The Pakistani General talked about a host of issues at the dialogue including the country's relations with the US and China and the situation in Afghanistan.

"Regional security is part of Pakistan policy. Peace inside and outside the country is essential for achieving objectives. Pakistan worked together with the international community for the welfare of Afghanistan. It offered 90000 sacrifices in the war on terror and will continue efforts till the elimination of the last terrorist," Bajwa said.

He also said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is important to Pakistan and will contribute to the development of the country.

He also called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Pakistan is hosting the second iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April, bringing together Pakistani and international policy experts to discuss emerging challenges in international security under the theme "Comprehensive Security: Reimagining International Cooperation", News International reported.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor