Pakistan Army Detains BSF Jawan After Accidently Crossing Border in Punjab

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken a strong diplomatic stance by closing its borders and suspending visas for Pakistani nationals. In a concerning development, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan accidentally crossed over to the Pakistan side of the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, near the Line of Control (Loc). Pakistani Rangers subsequently detained him.

According to several media reports, BSF personnel were overseeing Indian farmers harvesting crops near the barbed wire fence that separates the two countries. BSF jawans typically escort and provide security to farmers in these border areas and are referred to as ‘guards’. The barbed wire fence lies before the zero line, which is marked only by boundary pillars.

These steps reflect India's serious concerns over cross-border hostilities and reaffirm that peace and provocation cannot co-exist: BSF.



Pakistan Rangers detains BSF jawan who accidentally crossed Punjab border; flag meeting on between two forces for early release: Officials. pic.twitter.com/WPcWKu4F7i — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2025

Due to the intense heat during surveillance, the jawan unintentionally crossed the border to sit under the shade of a tree. It was at this moment that the Pakistani Rangers spotted and apprehended him, also seizing his weapons, including a rifle. Following the incident, BSF officials rushed to the site and initiated a flag meeting with their Pakistani counterparts to negotiate the soldier’s release. The talks reportedly continued late into the night, although there has been no official confirmation from the BSF so far.

The situation along the border remains tense, and efforts are underway to resolve the matter peacefully and ensure the safe return of the BSF jawan. Given the sensitivity of such cross-border incidents, both sides are maintaining diplomatic channels to de-escalate the situation.