Pakistan Army gets first woman one-star general from minority community

Rawalpindi, June 2 A Christian woman officer in the Pakistan Army has been promoted to Brigadier, becoming the first woman from a minority community to reach the one-star general rank, reports said on Sunday.

Helen Mary Roberts, serving in the Army Medical Corps, was among the officers promoted as brigadiers and full colonels by the selection board, The News reported.

She has served as a pathologist in the Army Medical Corps for 26 years.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) termed her "another living example of merit and national representation" in the Pakistan Army.

Before Brigadier Roberts, Maj General Nigar Johar had broken gender barriers in June 2020 by becoming the country’s first female officer to be promoted to the rank of Lt General to become the first female Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

During a Christmas celebration at Christ Church in Rawalpindi last year, Army chief, General Asim Munir lauded the Christian community’s role in Pakistan’s development, citing its contributions in promoting quality education, healthcare and philanthropy, as well as national defence.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Roberts on her promotion.

"Brigadier Roberts, a member of the Pakistani Christian community, has made history by becoming the first woman from a minority background to achieve this prestigious rank," he said, praising Roberts for her hard work and dedication, and also proving Pakistani women could excel in any field.

"The entire nation is proud of Brigadier Roberts and the thousands of hardworking women like her from minority communities who are serving the country with distinction," the PM said.

